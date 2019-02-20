“A business that targets vulnerable people with a product … Catholic Charities in Kansas started a program in 2016 that provides small, low interest loans, with a maximum of a $1000, so that people …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Why the USCCB is speaking out against payday loan rule rollbacks - February 19, 2019
- Federal loans available to small businesses impacted by the natural gas outage - February 19, 2019
- Sometimes, a 401(k) Loan Could Be a Good Thing - February 19, 2019