The government has created a program that’s easy to understand, timely, and well thought out. The PPP works. If you’re an eligible small business, it makes sense to take advantage of it.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Why Your Small Business Should Apply For A PPP Loan Right Now - April 8, 2021
- GOP Senators Again Demand Investigation of Planned Parenthood’s Loan Fraud - April 8, 2021
- Veterans of Influence: How former soldier and banker Steve Fulmer wrangled with the PPP process to save hundreds of small businesses - April 8, 2021