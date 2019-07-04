“This is unlike players in the wholesale business who write larger cheques in loans, though secured, to single individuals/corporates,” said Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman and Managing Director, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- India Lender Seeks $217 Million in Fresh Loans a Month - July 4, 2019
- Wider customer base, vibrant business help retail NBFCs survive scare : Muthoot Fincorp Chairman - July 4, 2019
- Seek Business Capital Launches Fix and Flip Financing Platform to Help Real Estate Entrepreneurs Get Funding Fast - July 3, 2019