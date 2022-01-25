The past two years have been hell for small businesses. Lockdowns, retail and office closures, and lost revenue were devastating. Fortunately, Congress delivered billions of dollars of aid to help …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Will Congress double-cross small businesses in 2022? - January 24, 2022
- Labor shortage is biggest challenge for small businesses - January 24, 2022
- UK minister resigns over ‘woeful’ efforts to stop COVID loan fraud - January 24, 2022