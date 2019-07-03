As is typical for the Brooklyn debt investor, the company will originate the loan and syndicate portions with a small group of other lenders … but other integral parts of the business, like the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Williamsburg Hotel Nears $76M Refi to Cure Loan Default - July 2, 2019
- Barclays Bank woos small businesses with targeted training - July 2, 2019
- Disaster Loan Outreach centers extend opening hours, days - July 2, 2019