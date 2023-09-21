The fraudulent payroll records were then submitted to the Small Business Administration (SBA) to obtain 100% loan forgiveness. Late last year, Quentin Jackson pled guilty in the same conspiracy which …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Area business owners face fraud charges in case involving $7.8 million in PPP loans - September 21, 2023
- Wilson business owner sentenced in national COVID-19 scheme - September 21, 2023
- $1.6 Million Available To Businesses Impacted by Hurricane Idalia - September 21, 2023