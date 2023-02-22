The loans were backed by the U.S. Small Business Administration to help small businesses keep their employees during the pandemic. Their plan was to use the funds to open The Wing Strip — a restaurant …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Wings restaurant was fraudulently funded with COVID loan money in Missouri, feds say - February 22, 2023
- 11 ways small businesses can turn inflation into growth - February 22, 2023
- Guide to business resilience for small businesses - February 22, 2023