Entrepreneurs are putting off equipment purchases and stepping up collection efforts to cope with steeper borrowing costs.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- With Interest Rates Above 9%, Small Businesses Slam the Brakes - November 14, 2023
- Small business owners not optimistic as inflation, labor struggles continue: NFIB survey - November 14, 2023
- How grants help two Latina-owned businesses in Austin expand, improve and eye the future - November 14, 2023