pointing to resurgence in business activity and a possible lack of access to relatively cheaper bank loans. The 11th edition of “Microfinance Pulse”, a quarterly publication by Small Industries …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- With Rs 29,000 crore loans, TN tops in microfinance credit: Report - February 15, 2022
- ‘There’s Some Disconnect Happening Somewhere’: 10 Months Later, Wauconda Brewery Still Waiting On Promised SBA Pandemic Loan - February 15, 2022
- Hit on a Miami TSA officer was likely bankrolled by a PPP loan, new records show - February 15, 2022