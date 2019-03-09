Women are leading the way – in about 30% of the deals in ImpactAlpha. Let’s give an International Women’s Day shout-out to the women who, pardon the expression, get shit done. Announcements for the in…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Women-led impact, student debt relief, small-ticket business loans in India, Nordic fund for the global goals
Women are leading the way – in about 30% of the deals in ImpactAlpha. Let’s give an International Women’s Day shout-out to the women who, pardon the expression, get shit done. Announcements for the in…