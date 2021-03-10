Donald Wong issued the following press release. State Rep. Donald H. Wong, R- Saugus, is calling on House and Senate leadership to act quickly to pass legislation that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Womply Partners with DreamSpring to Help Under-Served Businesses Access the Paycheck Protection Program via PPP Fast Lane - March 10, 2021
- Wong calls for swift action on bills to provide financial relief to small businesses - March 10, 2021
- The latest Covid-19 relief bill is set to become law. Here’s everything for small businesses. - March 10, 2021