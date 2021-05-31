The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved $100 million in Additional Financing for the country’s COVID-19 response under the Ukraine Access to Long Term Finance Project. This was said in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
World Bank gives Ukraine $100M in loans for small and medium enterprises
The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved $100 million in Additional Financing for the country’s COVID-19 response under the Ukraine Access to Long Term Finance Project. This was said in …