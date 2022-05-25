World Bank rules out new loan commitments to crisis-hit Sri Lanka

The World Bank has ruled out bridge financing or new loan commitments to crisis-hit Sri Lanka until the island nation’s economy sets up an adequate macroeconomic policy framework …
