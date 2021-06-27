The Government of India gives several loan schemes to further finance the small-scale businesses which can be used for running their operations, buying new equipment, increasing their business and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- World MSME Day: Check out THESE loan schemes by govt of India - June 27, 2021
- Dire need for blanket loan moratorium, think tank warns as MCO extended - June 27, 2021
- World MSME Day: 5 Govt-Backed Loan Schemes for SMEs, MSEMs in India - June 26, 2021