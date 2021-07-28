Valley Republic Bancorp posted record earnings of $4.55 million in the second quarter of this year, an increase of almost 24 percent from the same period a year earlier, even …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Pandemic relief fund for restaurants granted nearly $2 billion to L.A.-area food businesses, but many still miss out - July 27, 2021
- Worth noting in business: Valley Republic posts record earnings despite jump in nonperforming loans, more - July 27, 2021
- Small Business Administration to revamp PPP forgiveness in bid to end historic program - July 27, 2021