Posts online claimed the average forgiven PPP loan is much higher than the maximum student loan forgiveness amount. That’s true – the difference is more than $50K.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Yes, the average forgiven PPP loan is far more than $20,000 student loan relief - August 31, 2022
- BCL of Texas Launches Dallas Small Business Diversity Fund With $1 Million Investment From Comerica Bank - August 31, 2022
- The IRS is not expanding its workforce because of Biden’s student loan forgiveness - August 31, 2022