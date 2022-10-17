The Education Department released the beta version of its student-loan forgiveness application before making it officially available for borrowers.
- You can now apply for Biden’s student-loan forgiveness, but your forms won’t be processed yet. Here’s what you need to know. - October 17, 2022
