Tyce Pender from Cayce just started his own lawn care business at only 14-years-old. “Right now I have seven people signed up,” Pender explained. “Three of those are already booked and two are getting …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Young man in Cayce starts lawn care business at 14 - May 14, 2022
- Are There SBA Loans for the Self-Employed? - May 13, 2022
- Got an idea for a business? This competition could kick it in gear - May 13, 2022