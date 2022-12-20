YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Finance Committee moved along several ordinances Monday that could help small businesses in the city if passed. City council will vote on Wednesday whether or …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Youngstown council to vote on $3M of ARP funds toward small business programs - December 19, 2022
- More people turn to loans amid higher cost of living, say credit companies - December 19, 2022
- Community Loan Fund announces 9-Week Business Planning Course for 2023 - December 19, 2022