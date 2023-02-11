The Top Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Platforms You Should Know About

CRM stands for Customer Relationship Management. It is a technology-driven strategy that businesses use to manage their interactions and relationships with customers and potential customers. The goal of CRM is to improve customer satisfaction, increase customer loyalty, and drive sales growth.

A CRM system or CRM software are software applications that help businesses organize, automate, and synchronize their customer-related processes, such as sales pipeline, marketing, and customer service. This can include features such as contact management, lead tracking, opportunity management, customer segmentation, marketing automation, and analytics.

By using a CRM system, businesses can have a single, centralized view of their customer interactions and data, which allows them to better understand their customers, improve their relationships with them, and make more informed business decisions.

Due to the complex nature of CRM systems, customer experience will vary greatly depending on the user level of expertise and training. Most CRM providers will offer a basic follow up training on their free version. Small business owners should take the time to evaluate the system that best fits their needs and business process. For example, do you use Outlook or Gmail, Android or IOS? This could be a major consideration.

Rounding-Out the Top CRM Picks for 2023:

Here are some of the best CRM software platforms for small businesses:

Hubspot CRM: Hubspot offers a free, comprehensive CRM platform that includes features such as contact and deal management, email tracking, and live chat.

Hubspot CRM is a popular customer relationship management platform that offers a range of benefits to businesses of all sizes.



Some of the top benefits of Hubspot CRM include:



Pros: Free: Hubspot CRM is a free plan that offers basic CRM functionality, making it accessible to businesses of all sizes, including small businesses with limited budgets. Great for startups.

User-friendly: Hubspot CRM has a simple, intuitive interface that makes it easy for businesses to manage their customer data and interactions. One of the best for ease of use.

Integrations: Hubspot CRM integrates with a wide range of other tools and applications, including marketing automation, email marketing, and customer service software.

Lead Management: Hubspot CRM includes a comprehensive lead management system that helps businesses capture, track, and manage leads from various sources.

Sales Management: Hubspot CRM includes a sales dashboard and pipeline view that makes it easy for sales teams to manage their deals and track their progress.

Marketing Automation: Hubspot CRM includes powerful marketing automation features that help businesses segment and target their customers with personalized messages.

Analytics: Hubspot CRM includes robust analytics tools that provide insights into customer behavior and engagement, enabling businesses to make data-driven decisions.

Customer Service: Hubspot CRM includes customer service features that help businesses provide excellent support to their customers, including live chat, tickets, and knowledge base management.



Cons:



Like any software, Hubspot CRM has its own set of limitations and challenges that businesses should be aware of. Some of the cons of using Hubspot CRM include: Limited customization options: While Hubspot CRM is highly user-friendly and easy to use, some businesses may find that certain customization options are limited, particularly for businesses with unique or complex requirements. Steep learning curve: While Hubspot CRM is designed to be user-friendly, some businesses may find that there is a steep learning curve involved in setting up and using the platform effectively. Limited integrations: While Hubspot CRM integrates with a wide range of other tools and applications, some businesses may find that certain integrations are not available or that the integrations are not as robust as they would like. Pricing: While Hubspot CRM is free for basic usage, businesses may need to upgrade to a paid plan to access certain features and integrations, which can be costly for some businesses. Reporting limitations: While Hubspot CRM includes robust analytics tools, some businesses may find the reporting capabilities to be limited and may need to supplement the platform with additional reporting tools. Limited support for larger businesses: Hubspot CRM is designed primarily for small to medium-sized businesses and may not be the best choice for larger businesses with more complex requirements. These are just a few of the potential cons of using Hubspot CRM. It’s important for businesses to carefully evaluate their specific needs and requirements before choosing a CRM platform to ensure that they find the best fit for their business.



Zoho CRM: Zoho offers a range of CRM solutions for small businesses, including a free version that includes basic CRM features such as lead capture, sales forecasting, and customer segmentation. A great small business CRM.



Zoho CRM Pros – Zoho is a comprehensive customer relationship management platform that offers a range of benefits to businesses of all sizes and varied business needs. Some of the top benefits of Zoho CRM include:



Pros Affordability: Zoho CRM offers a range of pricing plans, including a free version, making it accessible to businesses of all sizes and budgets.

Customizability: Zoho CRM is highly customizable, allowing businesses to adapt the platform to meet their unique needs and requirements.

Integrations: Zoho CRM integrates with a wide range of other tools and applications, including email, accounting, and project management software.

Lead Management: Zoho CRM includes a lead management system that helps businesses capture, qualify, and distribute leads to the right salespeople.

Sales Management: Zoho CRM includes a sales dashboard and pipeline view that makes it easy for sales teams to manage their deals and track their progress.

Marketing Automation: Zoho CRM includes powerful marketing automation features that help businesses segment and target their customers with personalized messages.

Analytics: Zoho CRM includes robust analytics tools that provide insights into customer behavior and engagement, enabling businesses to make data-driven decisions.

Multi-channel support: Zoho CRM supports multiple channels, including email, phone, and social media, making it easy for businesses to interact with their customers and respond to their needs.

Mobile app: Zoho CRM has a mobile app that allows sales teams to access customer information and manage their deals from anywhere.

Affordable pricing: Zoho CRM offers a range of pricing plans, including a free version, making it accessible to businesses of all sizes and budgets.



Cons:



Some of the cons of using Zoho CRM include: Steep learning curve: While Zoho CRM is highly customizable, it can be challenging for businesses to set up and configure the platform to meet their specific needs. Limited support for larger businesses: Zoho CRM may not be the best choice for larger businesses with more complex requirements, as the platform is designed primarily for small to medium-sized businesses. Integration limitations: While Zoho CRM integrates with a wide range of other tools and applications, some businesses may find that certain integrations are not available or that the integrations are not as robust as they would like. User interface: Some businesses may find the user interface to be cluttered and difficult to navigate, which can be a challenge for employees who are new to the platform. Reporting limitations: While Zoho CRM includes robust analytics tools, some businesses may find the reporting capabilities to be limited and may need to supplement the platform with additional reporting tools. Limited customization options: While Zoho CRM is highly customizable, some businesses may find that certain customization options are not available or that the customization process is overly complex. These are just a few of the potential cons of using Zoho CRM. It’s important for businesses to carefully evaluate their specific needs and requirements before choosing a CRM platform to ensure that they find the best fit for their business.



Pipedrive: Pipedrive is a sales-focused CRM platform that provides a simple, visual pipeline view to help small businesses manage their sales process.



Pros:



Pipedrive CRM is a sales management tool designed to help businesses streamline their sales processes and close more deals. Some of the top benefits of using Pipedrive CRM include: User-friendly interface: Pipedrive CRM has a user-friendly interface that makes it easy for sales teams to manage their deals and track their progress.

Deal visualization: Pipedrive CRM includes a visual pipeline view that makes it easy for sales teams to see where their deals are in the sales process and identify potential bottlenecks.

Lead management: Pipedrive CRM includes a lead management system that helps businesses capture, qualify, and distribute leads to the right salespeople.

Customizable: Pipedrive CRM is highly customizable, allowing businesses to adapt the platform to meet their unique needs and requirements.

Automation: Pipedrive CRM includes powerful automation features that help businesses streamline their sales processes and save time.

Reporting and analytics: Pipedrive CRM includes robust reporting and analytics tools that provide insights into customer behavior and engagement, enabling businesses to make data-driven decisions.

Mobile app: Pipedrive CRM has a mobile app that allows sales teams to access customer information and manage their deals from anywhere.

Integrations: Pipedrive CRM integrates with a wide range of other tools and applications, including email, accounting, and project management software.

Affordable pricing: Pipedrive CRM offers a range of pricing plans, making it accessible to businesses of all sizes and budgets.

Excellent customer support: Pipedrive CRM has a reputation for excellent customer support, with a knowledgeable and responsive support team that is available to help businesses with any questions or issues.



Cons:



Some of the cons of using Pipedrive CRM include: Limited reporting capabilities: While Pipedrive CRM includes basic reporting and analytics tools, some businesses may find the reporting capabilities to be limited and may need to supplement the platform with additional reporting tools. Limited customization options: While Pipedrive CRM is highly customizable, some businesses may find that certain customization options are not available or that the customization process is overly complex. Integration limitations: While Pipedrive CRM integrates with a wide range of other tools and applications, some businesses may find that certain integrations are not available or that the integrations are not as robust as they would like. Steep learning curve: While Pipedrive CRM is designed to be user-friendly, some businesses may find that there is a steep learning curve involved in setting up and using the platform effectively. Limited support for larger businesses: Pipedrive CRM is designed primarily for small to medium-sized businesses and may not be the best choice for larger businesses with more complex requirements. Mobile app limitations: While the Pipedrive CRM mobile app is convenient for sales teams, it may not include all of the features and capabilities available in the desktop version of the platform. Technical difficulties: Some businesses may experience technical difficulties or bugs when using Pipedrive CRM, which can impact productivity and disrupt their sales processes. These are just a few of the potential cons of using Pipedrive CRM. It’s important for businesses to carefully evaluate their specific needs and requirements before choosing a CRM platform to ensure that they find the best fit for their business.



Salesforce Essentials: Salesforce Essentials is a CRM platform specifically designed for small businesses, with a user-friendly interface and affordable pricing.



Pros:



Salesforce Essentials CRM is a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed for small businesses. Some of the top benefits of using Salesforce Essentials CRM include: Customizable dashboards: Salesforce Essentials CRM allows businesses to create custom dashboards that display the key metrics and data they need to manage their business effectively.

Mobile app: Salesforce Essentials CRM has a mobile app that allows businesses to access customer information and manage their sales activities from anywhere.

Integration with other tools: Salesforce Essentials CRM integrates with a wide range of other tools and applications, including email, accounting, and project management software.

Lead and opportunity management: Salesforce Essentials CRM includes robust lead and opportunity management tools that help businesses capture, qualify, and manage leads effectively.

Automation: Salesforce Essentials CRM includes powerful automation features that help businesses streamline their sales processes and save time.

Collaboration: Salesforce Essentials CRM includes collaboration tools that allow sales teams to work together effectively and improve communication and coordination.

Robust reporting and analytics: Salesforce Essentials CRM includes robust reporting and analytics tools that provide insights into customer behavior and engagement, enabling businesses to make data-driven decisions.

Excellent customer support: Salesforce Essentials CRM has a reputation for excellent customer support, with a knowledgeable and responsive support team that is available to help businesses with any questions or issues.

Security: Salesforce Essentials CRM is built on the Salesforce platform, which is known for its security and reliability. Businesses can feel confident that their customer data is secure when using Salesforce Essentials CRM.

Scalability: Salesforce Essentials CRM is designed to grow with businesses, allowing them to easily scale their sales processes and add new users and functionality as they need it.



Cons:



Some of the cons of using Salesforce Essentials CRM include: Cost: Salesforce Essentials CRM can be more expensive than other CRM solutions on the market, especially for businesses that need additional functionality and integrations. Steep learning curve: Salesforce Essentials CRM has a reputation for being a complex and feature-rich platform, which can make it challenging for some businesses to get up and running quickly. Limited customization options: While Salesforce Essentials CRM is highly customizable, some businesses may find that certain customization options are not available or that the customization process is overly complex. Integration limitations: While Salesforce Essentials CRM integrates with a wide range of other tools and applications, some businesses may find that certain integrations are not available or that the integrations are not as robust as they would like. Technical difficulties: Some businesses may experience technical difficulties or bugs when using Salesforce Essentials CRM, which can impact productivity and disrupt their sales processes. Limited support for smaller businesses: Salesforce Essentials CRM is designed primarily for small businesses, and some smaller businesses may find that they do not receive the level of support they need from Salesforce’s support team. Mobile app limitations: While the Salesforce Essentials CRM mobile app is convenient for sales teams, it may not include all of the features and capabilities available in the desktop version of the platform. These are just a few of the potential cons of using Salesforce Essentials CRM.



Freshsales: Freshsales is a CRM platform that provides a comprehensive set of features, including lead capture, contact management, and sales forecasting.



Pros:



Fresh Sales CRM is a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed for small businesses. Some of the top benefits of using Fresh Sales CRM include: Easy to use: Fresh Sales CRM is designed with a user-friendly interface that is easy for businesses to navigate and use, even for those with little to no CRM experience.Affordability: Fresh Sales CRM is a more affordable option compared to some of the more established CRM platforms on the market, making it accessible to small businesses with limited budgets.Customizable dashboards: Fresh Sales CRM allows businesses to create custom dashboards that display the key metrics and data they need to manage their business effectively.Lead and contact management: Fresh Sales CRM includes lead and contact management tools that help businesses capture, qualify, and manage leads effectively.Email integration: Fresh Sales CRM integrates with popular email platforms like Gmail and Exchange, allowing businesses to easily manage their customer interactions from within the CRM platform.Mobile app: Fresh Sales CRM has a mobile app that allows businesses to access customer information and manage their sales activities from anywhere.Collaboration: Fresh Sales CRM includes collaboration tools that allow sales teams to work together effectively and improve communication and coordination.Automation: Fresh Sales CRM includes powerful automation features that help businesses streamline their sales processes and save time.Reporting and analytics: Fresh Sales CRM includes reporting and analytics tools that provide insights into customer behavior and engagement, enabling businesses to make data-driven decisions.Excellent customer support: Fresh Sales CRM has a reputation for providing excellent customer support, with a knowledgeable and responsive support team that is available to help businesses with any questions or issues. Overall, Fresh Sales CRM is a cost-effective and user-friendly CRM platform that can help small businesses manage their customer relationships and grow their business effectively.



Cons:



Some of the cons of using Fresh Sales CRM include: Limited customization options: While Fresh Sales CRM is highly customizable, some businesses may find that certain customization options are not available or that the customization process is overly complex.Integration limitations: While Fresh Sales CRM integrates with a wide range of other tools and applications, some businesses may find that certain integrations are not available or that the integrations are not as robust as they would like.Lacks advanced features: Fresh Sales CRM is designed primarily for small businesses and may lack advanced features that larger businesses may require, such as detailed reporting and analytics, complex lead management, and more.Limited scalability: As a small business grows, its needs may change and outgrow Fresh Sales CRM, which may limit its scalability and ability to accommodate future growth.Technical difficulties: Some businesses may experience technical difficulties or bugs when using Fresh Sales CRM, which can impact productivity and disrupt their sales processes.Limited support for larger businesses: Fresh Sales CRM is designed primarily for small businesses, and some larger businesses may find that they do not receive the level of support they need from Fresh Sales’ support team.Limited mobile app functionality: While the Fresh Sales CRM mobile app is convenient for sales teams, it may not include all of the features and capabilities available in the desktop version of the platform. These are just a few of the potential cons of using Fresh Sales CRM. Infusionsoft: Infusionsoft is a CRM platform that combines sales, marketing, and e-commerce features to help small businesses manage their customer interactions and relationships.



Overall, Infusionsoft is a comprehensive CRM platform that provides a wide range of features and capabilities that can help small businesses manage their customer relationships, automate repetitive tasks, and grow their business effectively.



Pros:



Infusionsoft is a comprehensive customer relationship management (CRM) platform that is designed for small businesses. Here are some of the top benefits of using Infusionsoft: Automation: Infusionsoft is known for its powerful automation capabilities, which allow businesses to streamline and automate repetitive tasks, freeing up time for other business-critical activities.Lead and contact management: Infusionsoft includes robust lead and contact management tools that allow businesses to capture, qualify, and manage leads effectively.Marketing automation: Infusionsoft includes a range of marketing automation features that help businesses create and manage effective marketing campaigns that drive lead generation and sales.E-commerce integration: Infusionsoft integrates with popular e-commerce platforms like Magento and Shopify, allowing businesses to manage their online sales and customer interactions from within the CRM platform.Customizable dashboards: Infusionsoft allows businesses to create custom dashboards that display the key metrics and data they need to manage their business effectively.Detailed reporting and analytics: Infusionsoft provides detailed reporting and analytics tools that provide insights into customer behavior and engagement, enabling businesses to make data-driven decisions.Mobile app: Infusionsoft has a mobile app that allows businesses to access customer information and manage their sales activities from anywhere.Collaboration: Infusionsoft includes collaboration tools that allow sales teams to work together effectively and improve communication and coordination.Excellent customer support: Infusionsoft is known for its excellent customer support, with a knowledgeable and responsive support team that is available to help businesses with any questions or issues.Integration with other tools: Infusionsoft integrates with a wide range of other tools and applications, such as web conferencing platforms, email marketing software, and project management tools, allowing businesses to work more efficiently and effectively.



Cons:



Some of the cons of using Infusionsoft include: Steep learning curve: Infusionsoft is a highly sophisticated platform, and some businesses may find that it takes time to fully understand and master all of its features and capabilities.Complex setup: Infusionsoft requires a significant amount of setup and configuration, which can be time-consuming and challenging for businesses without technical expertise.High cost: Infusionsoft is a premium CRM platform, and its cost can be a significant investment for small businesses, particularly if they have limited budgets.Limited customization options: While Infusionsoft is highly customizable, some businesses may find that certain customization options are not available or that the customization process is overly complex.Integration limitations: While Infusionsoft integrates with a wide range of other tools and applications, some businesses may find that certain integrations are not available or that the integrations are not as robust as they would like.Technical difficulties: Some businesses may experience technical difficulties or bugs when using Infusionsoft, which can impact productivity and disrupt their sales processes.Limited scalability: As a small business grows, its needs may change and outgrow Infusionsoft, which may limit its scalability and ability to accommodate future growth.Limited support for larger businesses: Infusionsoft is designed primarily for small businesses, and some larger businesses may find that they do not receive the level of support they need from Infusionsoft's support team.Limited mobile app functionality: While the Infusionsoft CRM mobile app is convenient for sales teams, it may not include all of the features and capabilities available in the desktop version of the platform.

Some of the cons of using Infusionsoft include:

Overall, Infusionsoft is a comprehensive CRM platform that provides a wide range of features and capabilities that can help small businesses manage their customer relationships, automate repetitive tasks, and grow their business effectively.

Freshworks CRM is a cloud-based customer relationship management platform that helps businesses manage and grow their customer relationships. It offers a range of features and benefits, including lead capture and management, contact management, sales automation, marketing automation, customer support, and reporting and analytics.



Pros:



Freshworks CRM is a cloud-based customer relationship management platform that provides businesses with a range of features and benefits, including: Easy to use: Freshworks CRM is designed to be user-friendly and intuitive, with a simple, clean interface that makes it easy for businesses to manage their customer relationships.Customizable: Freshworks CRM offers a range of customization options, allowing businesses to tailor the platform to their specific needs and workflows.Seamless integration: Freshworks CRM integrates with a range of other tools and applications, including email, social media, and phone systems, allowing businesses to manage their customer relationships in a centralized location.Robust reporting: Freshworks CRM provides businesses with detailed reports and analytics, allowing them to better understand their customer interactions and make data-driven decisions.Advanced automation: Freshworks CRM includes advanced automation capabilities, such as lead nurturing, appointment scheduling, and follow-up tasks, which can help businesses streamline their workflows and increase efficiency.Mobile app: Freshworks CRM includes a mobile app, allowing sales teams to manage their customer relationships and access important information from anywhere.Affordable pricing: Freshworks CRM is a cost-effective CRM platform, with plans starting at $12 per user per month, with discounts available for annual plans and larger teams.Exceptional customer support: Freshworks CRM offers exceptional customer support, with a dedicated support team available to assist businesses with any questions or issues they may have. These are just a few of the benefits of using Freshworks CRM.



Cons:



Freshworks CRM has its own strengths and weaknesses. Some of the cons of using Freshworks CRM include: Limited customization options: While Freshworks CRM offers some customization options, some users have reported that it does not offer as much customization as some other CRM platforms.Learning curve: Freshworks CRM is designed to be user-friendly, but some users may still find it takes some time to learn and become proficient with the platform.Integration limitations: While Freshworks CRM integrates with a range of other tools and applications, some users have reported that certain integrations are limited or difficult to set up.Limited reporting capabilities: While Freshworks CRM provides robust reporting and analytics, some users have reported that it is not as robust as some other CRM platforms.Lack of advanced features: While Freshworks CRM includes a range of advanced automation capabilities, some users have reported that it is not as feature-rich as some other CRM platforms.Customer support limitations: While Freshworks CRM offers excellent customer support, some users have reported that the support team is not always available when they need it.User interface: Some users have reported that the user interface of Freshworks CRM can be cluttered or difficult to navigate. It’s important to remember that every business has different needs and requirements, and what may be a con for one business may not be a con for another. Before choosing a CRM platform, it’s recommended that businesses carefully evaluate their needs and consider the pros and cons of each platform to determine which one is right for them.

These are just a few examples of the many CRM platforms available for small businesses. The best platform for your business will depend on your specific needs and budget.

Some Cost Comparisons

The cost of a CRM platform can vary greatly depending on the specific platform, the features and capabilities included, and the number of users or contacts you need to manage. Here is a general comparison of the cost of some of the top CRM platforms:

Hubspot CRM: Hubspot CRM is a free CRM platform that offers basic features and capabilities, with the option to upgrade to premium plans that include more advanced features. Premium plans start at $40 per month. Zoho CRM: Zoho CRM is a cost-effective CRM platform with plans starting at $12 per user per month, with discounts available for annual plans. Pipedrive CRM: Pipedrive CRM starts at $12.50 per user per month, with discounts available for annual plans and larger teams. Salesforce Essentials CRM: Salesforce Essentials CRM starts at $25 per user per month, with discounts available for annual plans and larger teams. Freshsales CRM: Freshsales CRM starts at $12 per user per month, with discounts available for annual plans and larger teams. Infusionsoft CRM: Infusionsoft CRM starts at $69 per user per month, with discounts available for annual plans and larger teams.

It’s important to note that the cost of a CRM platform can be influenced by factors such as the number of users, the level of customization required, and the integration with other tools or applications. It’s best to research each platform and determine the cost that best fits your business’ needs and budget.