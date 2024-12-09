NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solomon Partners, a leading financial advisory firm and independent affiliate of Natixis, is pleased to announce the appointment of Arik Rashkes as a Partner and Group Head. Arik will be responsible for leading and building out a broader coverage effort within the Financial Institutions sector. With the addition of the Financial Institutions Group, Solomon now operates 12 industry groups with over 30 discreet sub-segments.

“Launching a Financial Institutions Group aligns with our mission to expand and serve clients across a diverse set of industries,” said Marc Cooper, CEO of Solomon Partners. “We are honored to have Arik, a highly respected expert in the financial services field, join us to lead this new initiative.”

Mr. Rashkes brings over 25 years of experience to Solomon Partners. He joins from Houlihan Lokey, where he served as Co-Head of US Financial Services and Head of Insurance. In these roles, he advised numerous Fortune 500 and international companies, mid-caps, entrepreneurs, and private equity investors. His previous experience includes positions at Blackstone Advisory Partners, where he focused on M&A transactions in the insurance sector, and Deutsche Bank in the Financial Institutions Group, where he executed multinational and cross-border transactions for insurance companies. He began his career at Citi in 1999.

“Arik epitomizes the strengths Solomon Partners is known for,” added Marc Cooper. “He is among the foremost experts in the insurance industry, an exceptionally talented banker, and a true trusted advisor. His impressive track record of orchestrating complex transactions across the insurance sector speaks for itself.”

Mr. Rashkes commented, “There is a tremendous opportunity to build a first-class Financial Institutions Group at Solomon, and I am excited to lead this effort.”

Mr. Rashkes earned a BA in Business Administration from the Arison School of Business at Reichman University in Israel and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

About Solomon Partners

Founded in 1989, Solomon Partners is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the oldest independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value with unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of verticals. These include Business Services, Consumer Retail, Distribution, Financial Institutions, FinTech, Financial Sponsors, Healthcare, Grocery, Pharmacy & Restaurants, Industrials, Infrastructure, Power & Renewables, Media and Technology. Solomon Partners is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE. For further information, visit solomonpartners.com.

