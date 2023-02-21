South Korea’s consumer sentiment deteriorated in February as households’ expectations on the future living standards and earnings weakened, survey data showed Tuesday, as the Bank of Korea prepares to hold its latest rate-setting session later this week. The consumer confidence index dropped to 90.2 from 90.7 in January, survey results from the Bank of Korea showed. In December, the reading was 9
