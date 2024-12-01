South Korea’s export growth took a significant downturn in November 2024. According to the latest data updated on December 1, 2024, the country’s export growth rate plunged to a mere 1.4%, a stark contrast from the 4.6% rate reported in October of the same year. This data represents a year-over-year comparison, highlighting the slowdown of South Korea’s export market.The November figure marks a noteworthy decline, pointing towards potential challenges faced by South Korean export sectors amidst global economic shifts. This downturn parallels broader concerns regarding global trade tensions and supply chain disruptions, which have been pivotal in shaping export dynamics worldwide.This sudden deceleration in export growth could have considerable implications for South Korea’s economic outlook, urging policymakers to reassess strategies to stabilize and rejuvenate the nation’s pivotal export market. The latest figures underscore the necessity for enhanced economic resilience as the country navigates uncertain times on the global trade front.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com