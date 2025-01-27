Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (“Company”) (NASDAQ: SMBC), the parent corporation of Southern Bank (“Bank”), today announced preliminary net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 of $14.7 million, an increase of $2.5 million, or 20.2%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was attributable to increases in net interest income and noninterest income, partially offset by increases in noninterest expense, income taxes, and provision for credit losses. Preliminary net income was $1.30 per fully diluted common share for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of $0.23 as compared to the $1.07 per fully diluted common share reported for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Highlights for the second quarter of fiscal 2025:

Earnings per common share (diluted) were $1.30, up $0.23, or 21.5%, as compared to the same quarter a year ago, and up $0.20, or 18.2% from the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter.

Annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 1.21%, while annualized return on average common equity was 11.5%, as compared to 1.07% and 10.6%, respectively, in the same quarter a year ago, and 1.07% and 10.0%, respectively, in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter.

Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.36%, as compared to 3.25% reported for the year ago period, and 3.37% reported for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter. Net interest income increased $3.7 million, or 10.6% compared to the same quarter a year ago, and increased $1.5 million, or 4.0%, from the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter.

Noninterest income was up 21.7% for the quarter, as compared to the same quarter a year ago, primarily as a result of losses realized on sale of available-for-sale (AFS) securities in the prior comparable quarter, and down 4.3% from the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter.

Gross loan balances as of December 31, 2024, increased by $60.5 million, or 1.5%, as compared to September 30, 2024, and by $295.1 million, or 7.9%, as compared to December 31, 2023.

Cash equivalent balances as of December 31, 2024, increased by $70.5 million as compared to September 30, 2024, but decreased by $71.0 million as compared to December 31, 2023.

Deposit balances increased by $170.5 million, or 4.2%, as compared to September 30, 2024, and by $225.1 million, or 5.6%, as compared to December 31, 2023. The increase compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to seasonal inflows of deposits from agricultural and public unit depositors.

Tangible book value per share was $38.91, having increased by $4.26, or 12.3%, as compared to December 31, 2023.

The current period effective tax rate was 23.7%, as compared to 20.6% in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. The effective tax rate for the December 31, 2024, quarter was elevated due a $380,000 adjustment of tax accruals attributable to completed merger activity.

Dividend Declared:

The Board of Directors, on January 21, 2025, declared a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.23, payable February 28, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2025, marking the 123rd consecutive quarterly dividend since the inception of the Company. The Board of Directors and management believe the payment of a quarterly cash dividend enhances stockholder value and demonstrates our commitment to and confidence in our future prospects.

Conference Call:

The Company will host a conference call to review the information provided in this press release on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 9:30 a.m., central time. The call will be available live to interested parties by calling 1-833-470-1428 in the United States and from all other locations. Participants should use participant access code 230612. Telephone playback will be available beginning one hour following the conclusion of the call through February 1, 2025. The playback may be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403, and using the conference passcode 279309.

Balance Sheet Summary:

The Company experienced balance sheet growth in the first six months of fiscal 2025, with total assets of $4.9 billion at December 31, 2024, reflecting an increase of $303.4 million, or 6.6%, as compared to June 30, 2024. Growth primarily reflected increases in net loans receivable, cash and cash equivalents, and AFS securities.

Cash and cash equivalents were a combined $146.1 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of $84.7 million, or 137.9%, as compared to June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily the result of strong deposit generation that outpaced loan growth and AFS securities purchases during the period. AFS securities were $468.1 million at December 31, 2024, up $40.2 million, or 9.4%, as compared to June 30, 2024.

Loans, net of the allowance for credit losses (ACL), were $4.0 billion at December 31, 2024, increasing by $175.0 million, or 4.6%, as compared to June 30, 2024. The Company noted growth primarily in drawn construction, 1-4 family residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural production loan draws, owner occupied commercial real estate, and agriculture real estate loan balances. This was somewhat offset by a decrease in loans secured by non-owner occupied commercial real estate, multi-family property, and consumer loans. The table below illustrates changes in loan balances by type over recent periods:

Summary Loan Data as of: Dec. 31, Sep. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 1-4 residential real estate $ 967,196 $ 942,916 $ 925,397 $ 903,371 $ 893,940 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 882,484 903,678 899,770 898,911 863,426 Owner occupied commercial real estate 435,392 438,030 427,476 412,958 403,109 Multi-family real estate 376,081 371,177 384,564 417,106 380,632 Construction and land development 393,388 351,481 290,541 268,315 298,290 Agriculture real estate 239,912 239,787 232,520 233,853 238,093 Total loans secured by real estate 3,294,453 3,247,069 3,160,268 3,134,514 3,077,490 Commercial and industrial 484,799 457,018 450,147 436,093 443,532 Agriculture production 188,284 200,215 175,968 139,533 146,254 Consumer 56,017 58,735 59,671 56,506 57,771 All other loans 3,628 3,699 3,981 4,799 7,106 Total loans 4,027,181 3,966,736 3,850,035 3,771,445 3,732,153 Deferred loan fees, net (202 ) (218 ) (232 ) (251 ) (263 ) Gross loans 4,026,979 3,966,518 3,849,803 3,771,194 3,731,890 Allowance for credit losses (54,740 ) (54,437 ) (52,516 ) (51,336 ) (50,084 ) Net loans $ 3,972,239 $ 3,912,081 $ 3,797,287 $ 3,719,858 $ 3,681,806

Loans anticipated to fund in the next 90 days totaled $172.5 million at December 31, 2024, as compared to $168.0 million at September 30, 2024, and $140.5 million at December 31, 2023.

The Bank’s concentration in non-owner occupied commercial real estate, as defined for regulatory purposes, is estimated at 316.9% of Tier 1 capital and ACL at December 31, 2024, as compared to 317.5% as of June 30, 2024, with these loans representing 41.0% of gross loans at December 31, 2024. Multi-family residential real estate, hospitality (hotels/restaurants), care facilities, retail stand-alone, and strip centers are the most common collateral types within the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio. The multi-family residential real estate loan portfolio commonly includes loans collateralized by properties currently in the low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) program or that have exited the program. The hospitality and retail stand-alone segments include primarily franchised businesses; care facilities consisting mainly of skilled nursing and assisted living centers; and strip centers, which can be defined as non-mall shopping centers with a variety of tenants. Non-owner-occupied office property types included 33 loans totaling $24.2 million, or 0.60% of gross loans at December 31, 2024, none of which were adversely classified, and are generally comprised of smaller spaces with diverse tenants. The Company continues to monitor its commercial real estate concentration and the individual segments closely.

Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $8.3 million, or 0.21% of gross loans, at December 31, 2024, as compared to $6.7 million, or 0.17% of gross loans at June 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $10.8 million, or 0.22% of total assets, at December 31, 2024, as compared to $10.6 million, or 0.23% of total assets, at June 30, 2024. The rise in the total dollar of NPAs reflects an increase in NPLs, which was largely offset by a reduction in other real estate owned due to property sales. The increase in NPLs was primarily attributable to the addition of three unrelated loans collateralized by single-family residential property, totaling $1.4 million.

Our ACL at December 31, 2024, totaled $54.7 million, representing 1.36% of gross loans and 659% of NPLs, as compared to an ACL of $52.5 million, representing 1.36% of gross loans and 786% of NPLs, at June 30, 2024. The Company has estimated its expected credit losses as of December 31, 2024, under ASC 326-20, and management believes the ACL as of that date was adequate based on that estimate. There remains, however, significant uncertainty as borrowers adjust to relatively high market interest rates, although the Federal Reserve has reduced short-term rates somewhat during this fiscal year. Qualitative adjustments in the Company’s ACL model were increased compared to June 30, 2024, due to various factors that are relevant to determining expected collectability of credit. The Company decreased the allowance attributable to classified hotel loans that have been slow to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic due to updated collateral appraisals, which provided a more favorable assessment than the Company’s prior period estimates. Additionally, provision for credit loss (PCL) was required due to loan growth in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. As a percentage of average loans outstanding, the Company recorded net charge offs of 0.02% (annualized) during the current period, as compared to 0.10% for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Total liabilities were $4.4 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $279.7 million, or 6.8%, as compared to June 30, 2024.

Deposits were $4.2 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $267.6 million, or 6.8%, as compared to June 30, 2024. The deposit portfolio saw year-to-date increases primarily in certificates of deposit and savings accounts, as customers continued to move balances into high yield savings accounts and special rate time deposits in the relatively high rate environment. Public unit balances totaled $565.9 million at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $28.7 million compared to June 30, 2024, but an increase of $55.4 million, as compared to $510.5 million at September 30, 2024. Public unit balances increased compared to September 30, 2024, the linked quarter, due to seasonal inflows, but decreased year-to-date due to the loss of a large local public unit depositor. Brokered deposits totaled $254.0 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of $80.3 million as compared to June 30, 2024, but a decrease of $19.1 million compared to September 30, 2024, the linked quarter. Year-to-date, the Company increased brokered deposits due to more attractive pricing for brokered certificates of deposit relative to local market rates and the need to meet seasonal loan demand, and to build on-balance sheet liquidity. The average loan-to-deposit ratio for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was 96.4%, as compared to 96.3% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and 94.3% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The loan-to-deposit ratio at period end December 31, 2024, was 95.6%. The table below illustrates changes in deposit balances by type over recent periods:

Summary Deposit Data as of: Dec. 31, Sep. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Non-interest bearing deposits $ 514,199 $ 503,209 $ 514,107 $ 525,959 $ 534,194 NOW accounts 1,211,402 1,128,917 1,239,663 1,300,358 1,304,371 MMDAs – non-brokered 347,271 320,252 334,774 359,569 378,578 Brokered MMDAs 3,018 12,058 2,025 10,084 20,560 Savings accounts 573,291 556,030 517,084 455,212 372,824 Total nonmaturity deposits 2,649,181 2,520,466 2,607,653 2,651,182 2,610,527 Certificates of deposit – non-brokered 1,310,421 1,258,583 1,163,650 1,158,063 1,194,993 Brokered certificates of deposit 251,025 261,093 171,756 176,867 179,980 Total certificates of deposit 1,561,446 1,519,676 1,335,406 1,334,930 1,374,973 Total deposits $ 4,210,627 $ 4,040,142 $ 3,943,059 $ 3,986,112 $ 3,985,500 Public unit nonmaturity accounts $ 482,406 $ 447,638 $ 541,445 $ 572,631 $ 544,873 Public unit certificates of deposit 83,506 62,882 53,144 51,834 49,237 Total public unit deposits $ 565,912 $ 510,520 $ 594,589 $ 624,465 $ 594,110

FHLB advances were $107.1 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of $5.0 million, or 4.9%, as compared to June 30, 2024.

The Company’s stockholders’ equity was $512.4 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of $23.6 million, or 4.8%, as compared to June 30, 2024. The increase was attributable primarily to earnings retained after cash dividends paid, in combination with a $1.0 million reduction in accumulated other comprehensive losses (AOCL) as the market value of the Company’s investments appreciated due to the decrease in market interest rates. The AOCL totaled $16.4 million at December 31, 2024 compared $17.5 million at June 30, 2024. The Company does not hold any securities classified as held-to-maturity.

Quarterly Income Statement Summary:

The Company’s net interest income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was $38.1 million, an increase of $3.7 million, or 10.6%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was attributable to a 6.7% increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets and an 11-basis point increase in the net interest margin, from 3.25% to 3.36%, as the 32-basis point increase in the yield on interest-earning assets was partially offset by a 22-basis point increase in cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Loan discount accretion and deposit premium amortization related to the May 2020 acquisition of Central Federal Savings & Loan Association, the February 2022 merger of FortuneBank, and the January 2023 acquisition of Citizens Bank & Trust resulted in $987,000 in net interest income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $1.5 million in net interest income for the same period a year ago. Combined, this component of net interest income contributed nine basis points to net interest margin in the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, compared to 14 basis points during the same period of the prior fiscal year, and as compared to a nine basis point contribution in the linked quarter, ended September 30, 2024, when the net interest margin was 3.37%.

The Company recorded a PCL of $932,000 in the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, as compared to a PCL of $900,000 in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The current period PCL was the result of a $501,000 provision attributable to the ACL for loan balances outstanding and a $431,000 provision attributable to the allowance for off-balance sheet credit exposures.

The Company’s noninterest income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was $6.9 million, an increase of $1.2 million, or 21.7%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was primarily attributable to the Company’s realization of a $682,000 loss on sale of AFS securities in the year-ago period, as well as increases in deposit account charges and related fees, other loan fees, and wealth management fees. These increases were partially offset by lower net realized gains on sale of loans, which were primarily driven by a reduction in gains on sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, and lower loan late charges.

Noninterest expense for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was $24.9 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 4.3%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was attributable primarily to increases in compensation and benefits, legal and professional fees, other noninterest expense, and occupancy expenses. The increase in compensation and benefits expense was primarily due to a trend increase in employee headcount, as well as annual merit increases. Legal and professional fees were elevated due to consulting fees tied to internal projects, recruiter costs, and the settlement of a legal matter. Other noninterest expense increased due to increased expenses associated with SBA loans and costs for employee travel and training. Lastly, occupancy and equipment expenses increased primarily due to depreciation on recent capitalized expenditures, including buildings, equipment, and signage. Partially offsetting these increases from the prior year period are lower data processing and telecommunication expenses, and a reduction in intangible amortization, as the core deposit intangible recognized in an older merger was fully amortized in the prior quarter.

The efficiency ratio for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was 55.3%, as compared to 58.5% in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The change was attributable to net interest income and noninterest income growing faster than operating expenses.

The income tax provision for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was $4.5 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 43.3%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The current period effective tax rate was 23.7%, as compared to 20.6% in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. The effective tax rate for the December 31, 2024, quarter was elevated due to an adjustment of tax accruals attributable to completed merger & acquisition activity.

Forward-Looking Information:

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including: potential adverse impacts to the economic conditions in the Company’s local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, expected cost savings, synergies and other benefits from our merger and acquisition activities might not be realized to the extent expected, within the anticipated time frames, or at all, and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention and labor shortages, might be greater than expected and goodwill impairment charges might be incurred; the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of local economies in which we conduct operations; fluctuations in interest rates and the possibility of a recession; monetary and fiscal policies of the FRB and the U.S. Government and other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; our ability to access cost-effective funding; the timely development and acceptance of our new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors’ products and services; fluctuations in real estate values in both residential and commercial real estate markets, as well as agricultural business conditions; demand for loans and deposits; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; results of regulatory examinations, including the possibility that a regulator may, among other things, require an increase in our reserve for credit losses or write-down of assets; the impact of technological changes; and our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing. Any forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements discussed might not occur, and you should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION Summary Balance Sheet Data as of: Dec. 31, Sep. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Cash equivalents and time deposits $ 146,078 $ 75,591 $ 61,395 $ 168,763 $ 217,090 Available for sale (AFS) securities 468,060 420,209 427,903 433,689 417,406 FHLB/FRB membership stock 18,099 18,064 17,802 17,734 18,023 Loans receivable, gross 4,026,979 3,966,518 3,849,803 3,771,194 3,731,890 Allowance for credit losses 54,740 54,437 52,516 51,336 50,084 Loans receivable, net 3,972,239 3,912,081 3,797,287 3,719,858 3,681,806 Bank-owned life insurance 74,643 74,119 73,601 73,101 72,618 Intangible assets 75,399 76,340 77,232 78,049 79,088 Premises and equipment 96,418 96,087 95,952 95,801 94,519 Other assets 56,738 56,709 53,144 59,997 62,952 Total assets $ 4,907,674 $ 4,729,200 $ 4,604,316 $ 4,646,992 $ 4,643,502 Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,696,428 $ 3,536,933 $ 3,428,952 $ 3,437,420 $ 3,451,306 Noninterest-bearing deposits 514,199 503,209 514,107 548,692 534,194 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 15,000 15,000 9,398 9,398 9,398 FHLB advances 107,070 107,069 102,050 102,043 113,036 Other liabilities 39,424 38,191 37,905 46,712 42,256 Subordinated debt 23,182 23,169 23,156 23,143 23,130 Total liabilities 4,395,303 4,223,571 4,115,568 4,167,408 4,173,320 Total stockholders’ equity 512,371 505,629 488,748 479,584 470,182 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,907,674 $ 4,729,200 $ 4,604,316 $ 4,646,992 $ 4,643,502 Equity to assets ratio 10.44 % 10.69 % 10.61 % 10.32 % 10.13 % Common shares outstanding 11,277,167 11,277,167 11,277,737 11,366,094 11,336,462 Less: Restricted common shares not vested 46,653 56,553 57,956 57,956 49,676 Common shares for book value determination 11,230,514 11,220,614 11,219,781 11,308,138 11,286,786 Book value per common share $ 45.62 $ 45.06 $ 43.56 $ 42.41 $ 41.66 Less: Intangible assets per common share 6.71 6.80 6.88 6.90 7.01 Tangible book value per common share (1) 38.91 38.26 36.68 35.51 34.65 Closing market price 57.37 56.49 45.01 43.71 53.39

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure.

Nonperforming asset data as of: Dec. 31, Sep. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Nonaccrual loans $ 8,309 $ 8,206 $ 6,680 $ 7,329 $ 5,922 Accruing loans 90 days or more past due — — — 81 — Total nonperforming loans 8,309 8,206 6,680 7,410 5,922 Other real estate owned (OREO) 2,423 3,842 3,865 3,791 3,814 Personal property repossessed 37 21 23 60 40 Total nonperforming assets $ 10,769 $ 12,069 $ 10,568 $ 11,261 $ 9,776 Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.22 % 0.26 % 0.23 % 0.24 % 0.21 % Total nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.21 % 0.21 % 0.17 % 0.20 % 0.16 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 658.80 % 663.38 % 786.17 % 692.79 % 845.73 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.36 % 1.37 % 1.36 % 1.36 % 1.34 % Performing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty $ 24,083 $ 24,340 $ 24,602 $ 24,848 $ 24,237

For the three-month period ended Quarterly Summary Income Statement Data: Dec. 31, Sep. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Interest income: Cash equivalents $ 784 $ 78 $ 541 $ 2,587 $ 1,178 AFS securities and membership stock 5,558 5,547 5,677 5,486 5,261 Loans receivable 63,082 61,753 58,449 55,952 55,137 Total interest income 69,424 67,378 64,667 64,025 61,576 Interest expense: Deposits 29,538 28,796 27,999 27,893 25,445 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 226 160 125 128 126 FHLB advances 1,099 1,326 1,015 1,060 1,079 Subordinated debt 418 435 433 435 440 Total interest expense 31,281 30,717 29,572 29,516 27,090 Net interest income 38,143 36,661 35,095 34,509 34,486 Provision for credit losses 932 2,159 900 900 900 Noninterest income: Deposit account charges and related fees 2,237 2,184 1,978 1,847 1,784 Bank card interchange income 1,301 1,499 1,770 1,301 1,329 Loan late charges — — 170 150 146 Loan servicing fees 232 286 494 267 285 Other loan fees 944 1,063 617 757 644 Net realized gains on sale of loans 133 361 97 99 304 Net realized losses on sale of AFS securities — — — (807 (682 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 522 517 498 483 472 Insurance brokerage commissions 300 287 331 312 310 Wealth management fees 843 730 838 866 668 Other noninterest income 353 247 974 309 380 Total noninterest income 6,865 7,174 7,767 5,584 5,640 Noninterest expense: Compensation and benefits 13,737 14,397 13,894 13,750 12,961 Occupancy and equipment, net 3,585 3,689 3,790 3,623 3,478 Data processing expense 2,224 2,171 1,929 2,349 2,382 Telecommunications expense 354 428 468 464 465 Deposit insurance premiums 588 472 638 677 598 Legal and professional fees 619 1,208 516 412 387 Advertising 442 546 640 622 392 Postage and office supplies 283 306 308 344 283 Intangible amortization 897 897 1,018 1,018 1,018 Foreclosed property expenses 73 12 52 60 44 Other noninterest expense 2,074 1,715 1,749 1,730 1,852 Total noninterest expense 24,876 25,841 25,002 25,049 23,860 Net income before income taxes 19,200 15,835 16,960 14,144 15,366 Income taxes 4,547 3,377 3,430 2,837 3,173 Net income 14,653 12,458 13,530 11,307 12,193 Less: Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities 61 62 69 58 53 Net income available to common shareholders $ 14,592 $ 12,396 $ 13,461 $ 11,249 $ 12,140 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.30 $ 1.10 $ 1.19 $ 1.00 $ 1.08 Diluted earnings per common share 1.30 1.10 1.19 0.99 1.07 Dividends per common share 0.23 0.23 0.21 0.21 0.21 Average common shares outstanding: Basic 11,231,000 11,221,000 11,276,000 11,302,000 11,287,000 Diluted 11,260,000 11,240,000 11,283,000 11,313,000 11,301,000

For the three-month period ended Quarterly Average Balance Sheet Data: Dec. 31, Sep. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Interest-bearing cash equivalents $ 64,976 $ 5,547 $ 39,432 $ 182,427 $ 89,123 AFS securities and membership stock 479,633 460,187 476,198 472,904 468,498 Loans receivable, gross 3,989,643 3,889,740 3,809,209 3,726,631 3,691,586 Total interest-earning assets 4,534,252 4,355,474 4,324,839 4,381,962 4,249,207 Other assets 291,217 283,056 285,956 291,591 301,415 Total assets $ 4,825,469 $ 4,638,530 $ 4,610,795 $ 4,673,553 $ 4,550,622 Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,615,767 $ 3,416,752 $ 3,417,360 $ 3,488,104 $ 3,341,221 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 15,000 12,321 9,398 9,398 9,398 FHLB advances 107,054 123,723 102,757 111,830 113,519 Subordinated debt 23,175 23,162 23,149 23,137 23,124 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,760,996 3,575,958 3,552,664 3,632,469 3,487,262 Noninterest-bearing deposits 524,878 531,946 539,637 532,075 572,101 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 31,442 33,737 35,198 33,902 31,807 Total liabilities 4,317,316 4,141,641 4,127,499 4,198,446 4,091,170 Total stockholders’ equity 508,153 496,889 483,296 475,107 459,452 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,825,469 $ 4,638,530 $ 4,610,795 $ 4,673,553 $ 4,550,622 Return on average assets 1.21 % 1.07 % 1.17 % 0.97 % 1.07 % Return on average common stockholders’ equity 11.5 % 10.0 % 11.2 % 9.5 % 10.6 % Net interest margin 3.36 % 3.37 % 3.25 % 3.15 % 3.25 % Net interest spread 2.79 % 2.75 % 2.65 % 2.59 % 2.69 % Efficiency ratio 55.3 % 59.0 % 58.3 % 61.2 % 58.5 %

