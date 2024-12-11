Pixalate’s ratings system ranks sellers based on their direct relationships with premium publishers (sustainability), authorized seller paths via SupplyChain Object (SCO) verification, Invalid Traffic (IVT), market share, and more in 140+ countries; Alayans Media, Google AdExchange, and Outbrain among top-ranked web sellers in Spain in Q3 2024

London, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pixalate, the market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q3 2024 Spain Seller Trust Index for Web and Mobile to rank programmatic ad sellers across desktop and mobile web and mobile apps . The first-of-its-kind rankings, using SupplyChain Object (SCO) data, offer a comprehensive global view of programmatic ad sellers based on quality across the advertising supply chain, as measured by Pixalate.

Pixalate’s Seller Trust Indexes feature country-level seller ratings in 140+ countries for 580+ sellers. The rankings are based on an analysis of over 50 billion monthly programmatic advertising impressions from Q3 2024.

Top Programmatic Web Ad Sellers in Spain (Q3 2024)

Rank Spain 1 Alayans Media 2 Google AdExchange 3 Outbrain 4 Publift 5 OMS

See more in the Web Seller Trust Index .

Top Programmatic Mobile Ad Sellers in Spain (Q3 2024)

Rank Spain 1 Verve 2 Digital Turbine 3 Google AdExchange 4 Bidmachine 5 Index Exchange

See more in the Mobile Seller Trust Index .

Pixalate’s Seller Trust Indexes provide a full view of the ad supply chain ecosystem. The Indexes aim to foster economic fairness, encourage competition, and highlight the full range of sellers available to buyers, including each sellers’ relative strengths and weaknesses in each country.

Explore all of Pixalate’s Seller Trust Indexes:

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Seller Trust Indexes (collectively, the “Indexes”), reflect Pixalate’s opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. As cited in the Indexes, the ratings and rankings in the Indexes are based on a number of metrics and Pixalate’s opinions regarding the relative performance of each seller with respect to the metrics. The data is derived from buy-side, predominantly open auction, programmatic advertising transactions, as measured by Pixalate. The Indexes examine global advertising activity. Any insights shared are grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Indexes and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees; and neither this press release nor the Indexes are intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any person, entity or app. Per the MRC , “’Fraud’ is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes. Also per the MRC , “‘Invalid Traffic’ is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.”

CONTACT: Nina Talcott ntalcott@pixalate.com