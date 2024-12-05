In an impressive display of economic resilience, Spain’s industrial production surged to a 1.9% growth in October 2024, a notable increase from the previous month’s growth rate of 1.1% recorded in September 2024. This marks a significant upward movement in the industrial output, highlighting a steady post-pandemic recovery phase for Spain’s industrial sector.The data, updated on December 5, 2024, reveals a year-over-year comparison, indicating that October’s industrial production was substantially more vigorous as compared to the same month in the previous year. This continued growth is indicative of sustained industrial demand and productivity within the country, a positive sign amidst the fluctuating global economic environment.Economic analysts suggest that such growth could be attributed to various factors, including improved supply chains, increased domestic demand, and potential governmental support aimed at revitalizing industrial activities. With this upward trend, Spain continues to demonstrate resilience in its industrial sector, potentially setting a strong foundation for further economic recovery in the months to come.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com