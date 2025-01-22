Denver, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Denver, Colorado –

SplitSimple is thrilled to continue their annual scholarship program, which aims to support students pursuing higher education who have faced the challenges of family divorce. With locations around the Denver area, SplitSimple offers specialized divorce mediation services, providing essential support for families experiencing transitions. Since starting this initiative, SplitSimple has shown its dedication to helping individuals deal with significant family transitions while needing financial aid to reach their academic goals.

Students who are eligible for this scholarship are invited to apply by submitting an application at this link. This application should describe how divorce has impacted their lives and explain how the scholarship would support their educational goals. By sharing these personal stories, applicants highlight the connection between family experiences and their educational dreams, helping others understand their journeys better.

“We strongly believe in supporting students who have navigated family transitions,” said Chris Griffith, founder of SplitSimple. Through services like divorce mediation and guidance in creating parenting plans, SplitSimple understands the complexities families face and aims to alleviate some burdens. “Our scholarship program is a small step towards recognizing their resilience and determination to continue their educational paths despite the challenges they’ve faced.”

The scholarship, renewed every year, continues to demonstrate SplitSimple’s dedication to helping communities by advocating for education as an essential part of future growth. The program asks applicants to share how changes in their family have influenced their educational goals, offering a space for students to tell their stories and dreams openly.

A representative from SplitSimple emphasized the importance of educational access, saying, “Education shapes futures, and we want to ensure that students who have faced familial challenges like divorce have the resources they need to succeed in their academic paths. Our aim is to be a source of support and encouragement, acknowledging their strength and potential.”

Besides providing financial help, this scholarship program also promotes self-reflection among its applicants. By asking students to share their personal experiences and future plans, the process helps the selection committee understand each person’s unique situation. This not only benefits the applicants in thinking about their journeys but also helps the scholarship committee make well-informed decisions about who receives the awards.

By offering this yearly scholarship, SplitSimple stays committed to encouraging and supporting financially challenged students from diverse family backgrounds. Their comprehensive services, including equitable division of assets and assistance with alimony and childcare issues, reflect their broader mission of community support. The program ensures education remains within reach for those who may face financial hurdles due to changing family dynamics. For many applicants, this scholarship is a key opportunity to broaden their educational prospects and find success in their studies.

This effort aligns with SplitSimple’s larger mission to positively impact the community by helping students dealing with family challenges. It serves as an essential avenue for overcoming both financial and emotional barriers related to family transitions, allowing students to focus more on their studies and personal development.

It’s important for prospective applicants to pay attention to the deadline, encouraging them to prepare their materials early. Being ready well ahead of time means students can smoothly meet all requirements and improve their chances of receiving the scholarship.

Past recipients of the scholarship have shown a strong commitment to their academic and personal aspirations. SplitSimple is proud to assist these students in overcoming obstacles and turning them into opportunities for growth. Through this ongoing scholarship program, and their dedication to offering support through services like prenuptial agreements and document completion, SplitSimple renews its support for educational accessibility and community engagement, honoring the dedication and ambition of students across the nation.

Recent News: Split Simple Awards 2024 Social Work Scholarship to University of Louisville’s Daydrianna Jeffries

###

For more information about SplitSimple, contact the company here:

SplitSimple

Chris Griffith

(855)665-9920

Chris@SplitSimple.com

1624 Market St #202

Denver, CO 80202

CONTACT: Chris Griffith