Celebrities and Close Friends Among Those to Remember the Legendary Creator Through Social Media

Fans From Across the World are Encouraged to Post Their Tributes to Stan Lee Social Media Accounts on X, Instagram and TikTok

Celebration Anticipates Excitement of ‘Stan Lee Universe’ and Coming of “The Excelsiors”

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kartoon Studios (NYSE American: TOON), the controlling partner of Stan Lee Universe, proudly announces a global online celebration to honor the 102nd birthday of the legendary Stan Lee on December 28. This special tribute will feature heartfelt messages from celebrities, close friends, and industry icons who were profoundly impacted by Stan’s creativity, vision, and larger-than-life personality.

Stars, producers, and lifelong friends of Stan and ‘True Believers’ worldwide will share their cherished memories and stories on social media, reflecting on how their encounters with “Stan the Man” shaped their lives and careers. Fans from around the world are encouraged to join this global tribute by sharing their own messages, artwork, and memories using the hashtag #StanLee102 and tagging Stan Lee’s official social media accounts:

Michael Uslan, Originator and Executive Producer of the Batman film franchise, commented: “On the occasion of what would have been Stan Lee’s 102nd birthday, it is my honor to join others in remembering the man that I’ve known since I was 11 years old. Stan became my idol, mentor, friend, and creative associate. I look forward to reading the amazing stories from so many fans and close friends.”

Stan Lee, born Stanley Martin Lieber on December 28, 1922, in New York City, was a legendary comic book writer, editor, and publisher who played a pivotal role in shaping the modern superhero genre. As the creative force behind Marvel Comics, he co-created iconic characters such as Spider-Man, Iron Man, the X-Men, Thor, the Hulk, Black Panther, and the Fantastic Four, often collaborating with artists like Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko. Lee revolutionized comics by introducing flawed, relatable heroes who faced personal struggles alongside their superhuman battles, making them more human and appealing to readers. Beyond his storytelling, Lee’s charismatic personality made him a beloved public figure and ambassador for Marvel, with cameo appearances in countless Marvel Cinematic Universe films. His contributions to pop culture earned him numerous awards and a lasting legacy as one of the greatest storytellers of the 20th century. Stan Lee passed away on November 12, 2018, but his imaginative spirit and legendary characters continue to inspire generations worldwide.

The legacy of Stan will continue. The 200-plus characters that he created post-Marvel are being brought to life by Kartoon Studios through Stan Lee Universe and its recently announced project The Excelsiors – being driven by Executive Producer Michael Uslan.

