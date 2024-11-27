STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Star Group, L.P. (the “Company” or “Star”) (NYSE: SGU), a leading home energy distributor and services provider, today announced that it will release its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter results after the close of trading on December 4, 2024. Members of Star’s management team will host a webcast and conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time the following day, December 5, 2024, to review the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2024.
