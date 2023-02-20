Starbucks employees met with U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna and contended the company is retaliating against employees who unionize or are trying to organize.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Starbucks workers contend company is busting unions. ‘This will be a priority for me,’ congressman says. - February 20, 2023
- Earnings Watch: Just how bad were holiday sales? The world’s biggest retailers are about to tell us - February 20, 2023
- Market Snapshot: Buy the stock-market dip? Why ‘cash’ yielding more than it has since 2007 could be king. - February 20, 2023