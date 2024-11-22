Quincy, MA, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stran & Company, Inc. (“Stran” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SWAG) (NASDAQ: SWAGW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today announced that it has received a written notification (the “Notification Letter”) from the Listing Qualifications staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) as a result of its failure to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 (the “Form 10-Q”) in a timely fashion. The Notification Letter advised the Company that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements under the timely filing criteria established in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).