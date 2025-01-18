Stryker (SYK) has announced the initiation of a cash tender offer, via its wholly owned subsidiary Eagle 1 Merger Sub Inc., to acquire all outstanding common stock shares of Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) at a price of $80.00 per share in cash. This offer is part of the previously disclosed merger agreement dated January 6, 2025, involving Stryker, Eagle 1 Merger Sub Inc., and Inari.

The tender offer is set to conclude shortly after 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on February 18, 2025, unless it is extended in line with the merger agreement’s provisions.

The transaction is expected to be finalized by the close of the first quarter of 2025.

