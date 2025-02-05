The supervisory board of TextMagic AS has decided to increase the company’s share capital by EUR 11,000 in connection with the exercise of the option program. Participants who met the program’s conditions were entitled to subscribe for a total of 110,000 ordinary shares without nominal value.

All 13 participants subscribed to all offered shares, resulting in a 100% subscription rate and as no shares remained unsubscribed, no cancellations were necessary. As a result, the share capital of TextMagic AS will increase from EUR 850,000 to EUR 861,000.

All newly issued ordinary shares will be listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn First North market on the day after TextMagic AS has notified Nasdaq Tallinn regarding the registration of the share capital increase in the Commercial Register.

Additional information:

Getter Grünmann

TextMagic AS, CFO

investor@textmagic.biz

investor.textmagic.com