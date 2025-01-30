SuperOps also introduces Monica, a hyper-contextual AI super agent that empowers smarter, faster business decision-making. The latest funding round, led by March Capital, will fuel AI innovation, global expansion, and mid-market growth.

Dallas, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SuperOps, the groundbreaking AI-driven IT platform transforming operations for IT service providers and internal IT teams, today announced it has raised $25 million in Series C funding, led by March Capital with participation from existing investors Addition and Z47. This brings SuperOps’ total funding to $54.4 million, a testament to the company’s exceptional growth and market disruption. Over the past year, SuperOps has tripled its customers and expanded its footprint to 104 countries, cementing its status as a global leader.

SuperOps is now taking its proven expertise in Managed Service Provider (MSP) technology into the broader IT market with the launch of its revolutionary Endpoint Management tool. Designed to supercharge IT team productivity, the tool enables IT teams to achieve more with fewer resources.

SuperOps founders: Arvind Parthiban and Jayakumar Karumbasalam.

“IT teams worldwide are navigating complex challenges, including remote work and rising cybersecurity threats,” said Arvind Parthiban, Co-Founder and CEO of SuperOps. “At SuperOps, we are empowering these IT heroes with tools that transform their operations, reduce costs, and fuel growth. After revolutionizing the MSP space, we are thrilled to bring our AI expertise to internal IT teams with the launch of our Endpoint Management tool. The high demand and early successes validate that this is the future of IT operations.”

Over the last four years, SuperOps has become a trusted partner for MSPs worldwide, helping thousands of such service providers optimize operations through its unified AI-powered platform. Now, internal IT teams—already comprising 20% of SuperOps’ customer base—stand to benefit from the same transformative technology.

SuperOps provide full asset oversight across user IT services.

The foundation of SuperOps’ success lies in its relentless focus on AI innovation. In 2024, the company unveiled Monica, a hyper-contextual AI guide that analyzes the MSP’s dataset to deliver personalized insights, automate routine workflows, and accelerate decision-making. With Monica, MSPs and IT teams have seen up to a 30% improvement in operational efficiency.

SuperOps plans to use the new funding to expand its AI research and development, scale its offerings for mid-market and enterprise MSPs, and further extend its global reach. With IT spending projected to hit $5.74 trillion in 2025 (Gartner), the stakes have never been higher.

“The SuperOps team has proven their capability to disrupt the MSP technology market. With rapid product advancements and significant growth in global markets, SuperOps has become a major player. We are excited to support the expansion of their AI platform and scaling of their offerings to larger MSPs and internal IT teams,” said Ravi Rajamony, Vice President at March Capital.

The Series C round, entirely backed by existing investors, highlights the continued confidence in SuperOps’ vision and execution.

“SuperOps has disrupted the stagnant MSP tools space, creating real value for MSPs through true innovation, and its entry into IT Endpoint Management promises to have similar impact. We are excited to continue to support the SuperOps team on their mission to empower IT service providers to scale, streamline operations and thrive in an increasingly competitive market,” said Todd Arfman at Addition.

Tarun Davda, Managing Director at Z47 added: “We are delighted to be part of SuperOps’ impressive growth. The platform has improved the businesses of MSPs worldwide. I am impressed by the team’s customer-centric approach to innovation, and their AI advancements. I am confident that SuperOps will continue to outpace the competition and create significant value for IT service providers”.

Ends

Media images can be found here.

About SuperOps

SuperOps is an AI SaaS company offering a unified PSA-RMM platform for future-focused MSPs and IT teams. The company was founded in 2020 by serial entrepreneur Arvind Parthiban and Jayakumar Karumbasalam. With a deep commitment to innovation and a focus on customer success, SuperOps equips MSPs with the tools they need to streamline operations, enhance service delivery, and scale their businesses. SuperOps is backed by marquee investors, March Capital, Addition, Z47, Elevation Capital, and Tanglin Venture Partners.

About March Capital

March Capital is a top-tier venture growth firm headquartered in Santa Monica, California and has been investing globally since 2014. March is committed to partnering with exceptional entrepreneurs to build great technology companies and to scale them globally. With $1.65B+ in capital over 4 funds and across 25+ market-leading technology companies, March accelerates the digital transformation of enterprise applications, cloud & data infrastructure, vertical software, and scientific discovery. Our vision is to create a best-in-class technology investment platform by combining intense sector focus, patience, access to a global leadership network (including founding The Montgomery Summit), and high-impact portfolio engagement to inspire and to accelerate extraordinary AI-native companies like CrowdStrike, Essential AI, Forter, Generate:Biomedicines, Nile, and Uniphore. For more information, please visit www.marchcp.com.

About Z47

Z47 is a “founders-first” venture capital firm with an AUM of $3.5 billion, spanning over 100 investments since 2006. Our commitment is to founders who are determined to lead India to its destiny as a developed nation by 2047. We partner with early-stage startups, offering founders a unique blend of expertise, experience, and empathy. Our investment focus includes FinTech & Services, Consumer Brands & Tech, B2B Commerce & Manufacturing, and Enterprise SaaS & AI. Z47’s Enterprise SaaS & AI portfolio includes companies like Krutrim, Neysa Networks, MoEngage, Atomicwork, and more. We take pride in being a trusted partner to pioneering founders of industry-leading companies such as Ola, Ola Electric, Razorpay, Dailyhunt, Five Star Business Finance, Country Delight, and Of Business, among others. Z47 has offices in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore. For more information, visit www.z47.com or write to newsroom@z47.com.

