Sweden’s consumer price inflation slowed slightly more than expected in January on electricity prices, official data revealed Monday. Consumer price inflation slowed to 11.7 percent in January from 12.3 percent in December, Statistics Sweden reported. This was slightly slower than economists’ forecast of 11.8 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Sweden Inflation Slows On Electricity Prices - February 20, 2023
- European Economic News Preview: Bundesbank Monthly Report Due - February 20, 2023
- China Keeps Key Lending Rates Unchanged - February 20, 2023