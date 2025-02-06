In January 2025, Sweden’s Consumer Price Index at constant interest rates (CPIF) recorded a slight month-over-month increase of 0.1%, according to data updated on February 6, 2025. The CPIF rose from 0.3% in December 2024 to 0.4% in January 2025, suggesting a modest upward momentum in consumer prices when interest effects are excluded.

This increase marks a continuation of the upward trend seen in December, where the previous month’s index also experienced a minor rise. The marginal growth in CPIF indicates that inflationary pressures in the Swedish economy remain mild but persistent, reflecting gradual adjustments in consumer pricing.

The continuous monitoring of CPIF is crucial for evaluating Sweden’s economic stability and inflationary health. As policymakers watch these figures, any sustained upward trend could influence monetary policy adjustments to ensure the economic prosperity and purchasing power of consumers. The updated data highlights the importance of closely watching monthly economic indicators to gauge broader economic dynamics in Sweden.

