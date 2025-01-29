Sweden’s economic growth continued its downward trend as the GDP advanced by a modest 0.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024, down from the 0.3% growth observed in the third quarter of the same year. This data, updated on January 29, 2025, highlights a cooling pace in quarter-over-quarter growth as the country faces challenging economic conditions.

The comparison indicates that the fourth quarter’s figures reflect a further deceleration when assessed against the third quarter figures, where GDP growth had already slowed to 0.3% compared to the previous period. Analysts suggest that this trend may resonate with global economic pressures, which could have an impact on the Swedish economy moving forward.

As Sweden navigates through these economic fluctuations, the current slow growth pace prompts concerns about future economic resilience and adaptability in changing global markets. Stakeholders and policymakers are likely to keep a close watch on upcoming quarters to determine the country’s economic trajectory and develop strategies to bolster growth if necessary.

