Sweden’s economic growth took a downturn in the final month of 2024, as the latest figures show a decrease in the GDP growth rate to 0.7% in December. This marks a significant slowdown from the 1.4% growth rate recorded in November 2024. The data, updated on January 29, 2025, indicate a shift in the economic momentum as the country navigated the complexities of the changing global economic landscape.

The month-over-month comparison reveals a substantial dip, halving the growth rate from its previous level. This decline could reflect various challenges faced by Sweden, including potential disruptions in trade, consumer spending fluctuations, or broader economic pressures impacting the Nordic region.

As Sweden enters 2025, policymakers and economists will likely focus on strategies to revive the growth trajectory, seeking to address underlying issues and stimulate recovery. The updated figures necessitate a closer examination of domestic and international factors that could be influencing Sweden’s economic performance. Investors and businesses within and outside the country will closely monitor subsequent developments, as further data emerges about Sweden’s GDP performance in the first quarter of the new year.

