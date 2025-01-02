Sweden’s manufacturing sector experienced a slowdown in December 2024, as the country’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell from 53.8 in November to 52.4. This adjustment was reported on January 2, 2025, reflecting dampened growth since the previous month.

The PMI, a significant indicator of economic activity in the manufacturing sector, suggests that while expansion continues, it does so at a reduced pace. A reading above 50 indicates growth, yet the decrease points to a potential cooling in manufacturing momentum as the industry confronts challenges leading into the new year.

Economists and market analysts will closely monitor how this deceleration in manufacturing will affect Sweden’s broader economic landscape in 2025. The sector remains a crucial component of the nation’s economic health, and continued changes will likely impact forecasts and strategies across various industries. As Sweden moves forward in the new year, maintaining steady growth will be key to weathering economic shifts.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com