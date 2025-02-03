Sweden’s manufacturing sector showed a slight increase in activity this January, as indicated by the latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data. The index rose to 52.9, up from December’s 52.4, confirming a continued expansion in the sector, according to figures updated on February 3, 2025.

A PMI above 50 suggests that the manufacturing sector is generally expanding; thus, the rise from 52.4 to 52.9 signifies a stronger outlook for Swedish manufacturers. The slight increase might indicate improved business conditions, potentially driven by enhanced demand or production efficiency.

This upward movement supports the positive momentum of the industry, reinforcing economic resilience amid ongoing global uncertainties. The steady increase in the PMI fosters hope that Sweden’s manufacturing sector will continue to play a vital role in buttressing the country’s economic growth as it navigates the evolving global market landscape.

