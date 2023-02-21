Switzerland’s exports increased for the second consecutive month in January on the back of strong demand for chemical and pharmaceutical items, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Tuesday. Exports climbed by a real 2.5 percent monthly in January, following the 5.6 percent gain in the previous month. Meanwhile, imports rose only 0.2 percent over the month.
