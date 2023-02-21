Switzerland sent 58.3 tonnes of gold worth 3.3 billion Swiss francs ($3.6 billion) to Turkey in January, by far the most for any month in records stretching back to 2012, Swiss customs data showed on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Switzerland sent $3.6 billion of gold to Turkey in Jan, the most since at least 2012 - February 21, 2023
- Commodity Superfast: Gold, Silver Prices Fall For Second Consecutive Day | Check Latest Rates Here - February 21, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast XAU/USD – Lower as Yields Inch Up Ahead of Key US Economic Data, Fed Minutes - February 21, 2023