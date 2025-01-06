Switzerland’s retail sales growth experienced a marked slowdown in November 2024, according to the latest figures released on January 6, 2025. The report indicates that retail sales increased by just 0.8% compared to the same month in the previous year. This represents a significant deceleration from the 1.5% year-over-year increase recorded the previous month.

This latest indicator suggests that consumer spending, a critical driver of the Swiss economy, is losing steam as the year progresses. The modest growth rate in November could point to a shift in consumer behavior or possible economic challenges affecting purchasing power.

Retailers across Switzerland will be closely watching these developments as they adapt their strategies to the changing economic landscape. With the holiday season typically spurring higher sales volumes, the tepid growth in November raises questions about overall economic health and consumer confidence as the nation ushers in 2025.

