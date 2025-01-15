MINNETONKA, Minn., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) a leading provider of casino management systems, is proud to announce a multi-year financial commitment to the William F. Harrah College of Hospitality at UNLV. This generous contribution is part of Table Trac’s ongoing commitment to fostering opportunity and development for under-served Native American communities.

Table Trac’s Tribal Education Scholarship will support students pursuing a hospitality management degree at the Harrah College of Hospitality. Students’ eligibility will be determined by their financial need and involvement in courses and programming related to the college’s Tribal Education Initiative, which is funded by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. The scholarship aims to help expand opportunities for Native Americans in the gaming and hospitality sectors in alignment with the central mission of the Tribal Education Initiative.

“We are thrilled to support the next generation of gaming & hospitality leaders,” said Chad Hoehne, President and CEO at Table Trac, Inc. “By providing these scholarships, we aim to empower students from diverse backgrounds to achieve their educational and professional goals.”

“Table Trac’s commitment to our Tribal Gaming Initiative and our students is truly humbling,” said David Cárdenas, dean of the Harrah College of Hospitality. “This gift helps us support and preserve the investments of Tribes in their gaming enterprises while creating economic opportunities for their next generation of leaders.”

The scholarship is open to all UNLV Hospitality College students in good academic standing and can be used for tuition, laptops, books, and application fees. The funds will be distributed as early as the spring 2025 semester.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. develops, sells and leases information and management systems and provides technical support to casinos. The open architecture of CasinoTrac is designed to provide operators with a secure, scalable, and flexible system that interconnects and operates with most third-party software and hardware. Key products and services include modules that drive player tracking programs, kiosk promotions, and provide vault and cage controls. The Company’s systems are designed to meet strict auditing, accounting and regulatory requirements applicable to the gaming industry.

Additionally, the Company has developed a patented, real-time system that automates and monitors the operations of casino gaming tables.

The Company’s suite of management systems and kiosks are installed with on-going support and maintenance contracts in over 115 casino operators in over 300 casinos worldwide. The Company continues to increase its market share by expanding its product offerings to include new system features, and ancillary products. More information is available at http://www.casinotrac.com/.

About the UNLV Harrah College of Hospitality

The UNLV Harrah College of Hospitality is consistently ranked as one of the top hospitality programs in the world (#1 in the nation and #4 globally by QS Top Universities by Subject 2024). Studying just blocks away from the heart of the hospitality industry—the Las Vegas Strip, Hospitality College students enjoy unparalleled access to hands-on, industry-relevant professional experience. Over 150 major hospitality brands visit campus each year to serve as subject matter experts, mentors, and recruiters, providing career pathways for students through internships, management training programs, and direct hiring. For more information, visit http://www.unlv.edu/hospitality .

About the UNLV Foundation

Founded in 1981, the UNLV Foundation’s primary goal is to support UNLV as an institution committed to cutting-edge research, diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, and academic success. The mission of the UNLV Foundation is to increase philanthropic support for the University, grow its endowment for long-term financial stability, and enhance the future growth of UNLV. For more information about the UNLV Foundation, please visit www.unlv.edu/philanthropy .

