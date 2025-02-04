Alexandria, VA, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As football fans gear up for the Super Bowl, Good360 and the National Football League (NFL) mark the 11th year of collaboration to ensure unsellable apparel from AFC and NFC Championship games and the Super Bowl finds a meaningful purpose. These items, which cannot be sold due to the outcome of the games, are responsibly distributed to nonprofit organizations globally, furthering Good360’s mission to create a sustainable and impactful future.

“At Good360, we believe in the power of partnerships to create lasting change,” said Cinira Baldi, CEO of Good360. “Whether it’s responsibly distributing apparel with the NFL, activating in areas impacted by natural disasters, or providing critical supplies to communities in need, our mission is to ensure that donated products serve a meaningful purpose. Together with corporate donors and nonprofit partners, we are driving sustainability, meeting urgent needs, and building resilience for a better future.”

How It Works

Good360 receives unsellable NFL apparel such as t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and towels. These items are distributed to vetted nonprofit organizations in areas of need worldwide, including Ukraine, Mongolia, Georgia, Estonia, and Latvia.

Key aspects of the program include:

Responsible Distribution : Good360 carefully selects nonprofit partners to ensure that donations do not disrupt local economies and are directed to areas of greatest need.

: Good360 carefully selects nonprofit partners to ensure that donations do not disrupt local economies and are directed to areas of greatest need. Brand Protection : A rigorous vetting process ensures that donated items are never sold, maintaining brand integrity.

: A rigorous vetting process ensures that donated items are never sold, maintaining brand integrity. Global Impact: Thousands of items are distributed annually, providing much-needed clothing to underserved communities while reducing waste.

This collaboration with the NFL highlights Good360’s broader mission to address critical needs globally. From its disaster recovery efforts—such as providing over $9.9 million in supplies to communities affected by the California wildfires—to its partnerships with up to 100,000 nonprofit organizations, Good360 has made an indelible impact on the lives of millions over the last 41 years.

A Commitment to Sustainability

Good360’s approach to product philanthropy ensures that surplus goods from corporate partners, like the NFL, serve a higher purpose. By partnering with the NFL to turn unsellable items into resources for communities in need, this collaboration demonstrates a commitment to sustainability, reducing waste, and fostering global resilience.

“Another Super Bowl marks another opportunity for the NFL to collaborate with Good360 to create real impact by donating goods to those in need,” said Anna Isaacson, SVP of Social Responsibility at the NFL. “By turning surplus into support, the NFL can reduce waste while maximizing social good.”

About Good360

Good360’s mission is to close the need gap by partnering with socially responsible companies to source highly needed donated goods and distribute them through its diverse network of more than 100,000 vetted nonprofits. In doing so, Good360 opens opportunity for those in need, for the nonprofits that support them, and for companies that donate the goods, all while keeping usable items out of landfills. Good360 has distributed more than $21 billion in donated goods thanks to corporate donors such as Advance Auto Parts, Amazon, American Eagle Outfitters, CVS Health, Gap Inc., Levi Strauss & Company, Mattel, Tempur Sealy International, and UPS. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at https://www.good360.org.

