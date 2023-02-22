Taiwan’s economy is forecast to grow at a slower than previously projected pace in the face of global growth slowdown and weak domestic investment prospects despite a faster momentum in private consumption, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting & Statistics said on Wednesday. The real growth outlook for 2023 was lowered to 2.12 percent from 2.75 percent estimated in January.
