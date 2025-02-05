NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Target Corp. (“Target” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TGT) in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Target securities between August 26, 2022 and November 19, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 1, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The Complaint alleges that the Defendants misled investors by making false and misleading statements about Target’s Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (“DEI”) mandates that led to widespread customer boycotts following Target’s 2023 LGBT-Pride campaign (the “2023 LGBT-Pride Campaign” or the “Campaign”). The Complaint continues to allege that negative effects of the Campaign on Target’s business, including a subsequent campaign in 2024 (the “2024 Campaign”), led to a massive decline in Target’s stock price, and specifically, the 2023 LGBT-Pride Campaign offended certain Target customers, provoking consumer backlash and boycotts that caused Target’s sales to fall for the first time in six years. The Complaint also states that unbeknownst to investors, and contrary to Target’s public statements, Target’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) Brian C. Cornell (“Cornell”) and its Board of Directors (the “Board”) did not oversee or disclose the known risks of Target’s 2023 LGBT-Pride Campaign and the 2024 Campaign.

