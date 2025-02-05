Techmer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens Market Position and Drives Innovation in Polymer Solutions

CLINTON, Tenn., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Techmer PM, a leading materials design company specializing in polymer modification for masterbatch and engineered compounds, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Colors for Plastics, a provider of color concentrates and custom color solutions. This strategic acquisition enhances Techmer PM’s capabilities and expands its product offerings to better serve its diverse customer base.

“This acquisition allows us to leverage the Colors for Plastics team’s knowledge and experience in color technology, further strengthening our position as a leader in the industry,” said Mike McHenry, chief executive officer of Techmer PM. “We look forward to welcoming Colors for Plastics employees to the Techmer PM team.”

Robert Dalleska, current president of Colors for Plastics, added, “Joining forces with Techmer PM is an exciting opportunity for us. Together, we will be able to offer even more innovative and comprehensive solutions to our customers, driving growth and success in the plastics industry.”

Colors For Plastics was founded in 1972 by John R. Dalleska, and his son Robert Dalleska has been president of the company since 2018. Robert is joining Techmer PM as vice president, reporting to CEO Mike McHenry.

Colors for Plastics, with its sites in Elk Grove Village, Ill., and Spartanburg, SC, brings a wealth of expertise and a strong reputation for delivering high-quality color solutions. The acquisition aligns with Techmer PM’s vision of enhancing lives and enabling brand success through innovative and sustainable modified polymers.

Combining the strengths of both companies will enable Techmer PM to provide enhanced solutions that address the market’s evolving needs. Customers can expect expanded product offerings, greater innovation, and a continued commitment to quality and sustainability. The collaboration will also foster new opportunities for growth and development.

Techmer PM remains committed to delivering exceptional value to its customers by offering cutting-edge materials and solutions that address the most challenging business, manufacturing, and sustainability requirements. The acquisition of Colors for Plastics, Techmer’s third acquisition in less than two years, is a testament to Techmer PM’s dedication to growth and excellence in the polymer industry and a key component of its strategy to broaden the existing offerings with the addition of new products and technologies.

The acquisition deal closed on January 31, 2025. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Techmer PM

Founded in 1981, Techmer PM, LLC, is a materials design company that specializes in modifying and fine-tuning the properties of technical polymers. The company thrives on partnering and collaborating with plastics processors, fabricators, designers, specifiers, and brand owners. Drawing on a broad portfolio of resins –– from polyolefins to PEEK –– Techmer PM helps manufacturers enhance product function and appearance in scores of end-use markets. The award-winning firm operates seven North American plants and has extensive expertise in virtually every plastics- and fiber-related process, from additive manufacturing and blown film to nonwovens, injection molding, and sheet extrusion. Techmer PM has been recognized by Plastics News on its “Best Places to Work” list six times since 2014. Learn more by visiting www.techmerpm.com.

