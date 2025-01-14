Education Designed For Creating, Using, Managing & Monetizing Intellectual Property

New York, NY , Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Technoeconomics LLC and Wright IP®, founded by Eric G. Wright, an Attorney registered in DC, Texas and before the USPTO, present Technoeconomics® education services Spring 2025 Course On IP Monetization regarding the creation, valuation and monetization of intellectual property (IP) such as trademarks, copyrights, patents, trade secrets and know-how from January 13, 2025, through February 17, 2025.



Technoeconomics® Spring 2025 Course On IP Monetization comprises a series of classes and workshops live in-person at the University Of Houston, CT Bauer College Of Business, SC South Skyline Room, 4455 University Drive Ste 271, Houston TX 77204, by Webinar, or streaming on X @Wright_IP.

The Spring 2025 Technoeconomics® course, classes and workshops’ content regards the creation, valuation and monetization of intellectual property such as trademarks, copyrights, patents, trade secrets and know-how and is tailored to higher education, college, university, post-graduate and professional level students.

Technoeconomics® education services is offering a Spring 2025 Technoeconomics® course for both high school and vocational education level students. This Technoeconomics® course comprises lectures and seminars at the high school and vocational level regarding the creation, valuation and monetization of intellectual property such as trademarks, copyrights, patents, trade secrets and know-how.

Technoeconomics® Spring 2025 Course On IP Monetization classes and workshops are offered at the University of Houston, by Webinar and Streaming on X on the following dates from 8-9 pm: January 13, 2025, January 27, 2025, February 3, 2025, February 10, 2025 and February 17, 2025.

Date Technoeconomics® Classes/Workshops January 13, 2025 (Monday) 8 -9 pm (CST) Class Creation, valuation and monetization of intellectual property such as trademarks, copyrights, patents, trade secrets and know-how. January 27, 2025 (Monday) 8 -9 pm (CST) Workshop Practical problems regarding creation, valuation and monetization of intellectual property. February 3, 2025 (Monday) 8 -9 pm (CST) Class Economic, business, technological, and legal aspects of the creation, valuation and monetization of intellectual property such as trademarks, copyrights, patents, trade secrets and know-how. February 10, 2025 (Monday) 8 -9 pm (CST) Class IP monetization of trademarks, copyrights, patents, trade secrets and know-how. February 17, 2025 (Monday) 8 -9 pm (CST) Workshop Solving economic, business, technological, and legal aspects of the creation, valuation and monetization of intellectual property such as trademarks, copyrights, patents, trade secrets and know-how.

About Technoeconomics®

Technoeconomics®, founded by Eric G. Wright, an Attorney registered in DC, Texas and before the USPTO, is dedicated to advancing the understanding and practice of intellectual property monetization. By focusing on IP strategy, global trade issues, and maximizing intangible asset performance, Technoeconomics® brings together industry experts to share knowledge and drive innovation. Technoeconomics® mission is to catalyze the effective use of intellectual property assets worldwide.

Technoeconomics® education services offers and conducts the following educational programs: Technoeconomics® courses, Technoeconomics® classes, Technoeconomics® lectures, Technoeconomics® seminars, Technoeconomics® workshops, Technoeconomics® continuing education courses, Technoeconomics® professional education courses and Technoeconomics® vocational education.

Technoeconomics® education services courses, classes, lectures, seminars and workshops are designed for and offered to high school, vocational, professional, higher education, college, university, post-graduate and continuing education students of all ages and levels of education and professional experience.

To learn more about Technoeconomics®, visit www.technoeconomics.com, www.wrightip.com, www.ericwrightpatent.com, and www.technoeconomics.global.

Technoeconomics TM, ® is a registered trademark in the US, a trademark and service mark in Canada, as well as a registered trademark in Canada & elsewhere. Wright IP® marks Wright IP & International Law PLLC, having a main office in Washington, DC, and an office in Houston, TX. Eric G. Wright is an Attorney registered in DC and Texas, as well as a Registered Patent Attorney before the USPTO, and is not certified by the Texas Board Of Legal Specialization. This is an advertisement.

