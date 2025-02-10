CN and Tree Canada support community greening and tree planting projects with $500,000 through CN EcoConnexions – From the Ground Up program

MONTREAL, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) and Tree Canada have awarded ten Canadian communities with $50,000 grants for tree planting and greening projects. These grants, totaling $500,000, are made possible through CN EcoConnexions – From the Ground Up program that invests in community greening projects along CN’s rail network across Canada.

The 2024 recipient communities are:

• Halifax, NS • Portage La Prairie, MB • Truro, NS • Saskatoon, SK • Quebec, QC • Melville, SK • Longueuil, QC • Beaver County, AB • Guelph, ON • Prince George, BC

In addition to these grants, CN has also funded 45 additional $10,000 grants through Tree Canada’s Community Tree Grants program, supporting municipalities across the country in their efforts to expand and maintain urban forests.

Through the From the Ground Up program, CN has helped municipalities enhance their natural environments, improve social well-being, and engage residents who value green spaces. Since 2012, the program has funded 263 projects and contributed to planting approximately 149,190 trees and shrubs in urban and rural communities along the CN network. Together with mass reforestation projects, CN and Tree Canada, along with other partners, have planted over 2.4 million trees through EcoConnexions initiatives, with a goal of planting a total of 3 million trees by 2030.

Tree Canada works closely with grant recipients to help ensure the long-term success of their greening projects. Community members are encouraged to participate in planting activities and celebrate the importance of trees and green spaces in their local areas.

As 2024 grant recipients begin planting this spring, communities can now apply for a 2025 From the Ground up grant. For more information on how to apply and for any inquiries on CN EcoConnexions – From the Ground Up, visit: https://treecanada.ca/our-programs/cn-ecoconnexions/

“CN is proud to partner with Tree Canada to award these community grants. The CN EcoConnexions – From the Ground Up program is more than an environmental initiative; it is a commitment to enhancing the quality of life in communities across the country. By creating greener, healthier spaces, we are fostering community engagement, improving local environments, and promoting social well-being. With Tree Canada’s expertise and community involvement, we are planting the seeds for a sustainable and vibrant future for all.”

– Janet Drysdale, Senior Vice-President and Chief Stakeholder Relations Officer, CN

“Tree Canada is excited to continue its long-standing partnership with CN to increase tree canopy and the wellbeing of communities across Canada. These generous grants will help recipients carry out projects that generate tangible environmental and social benefits, from reducing the urban heat island effect to restoring a local park, helping to grow more resilient ecosystems and healthier greener communities.”

– Nicole Hurtubise, CEO, Tree Canada

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the Gulf of Mexico, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

About Tree Canada

Since 1992, Tree Canada has worked relentlessly to grow Canada’s tree canopy through our greening programs, research, and engagement efforts. We are the only national non-profit organization dedicated to planting and nurturing trees in rural and urban environments. Our track record of collaborating with all levels of government, the urban forestry sector, business partners, and community groups uniquely positions us to engage Canadians in the fight against climate change. Together we lant millions of trees each year, helping to grow resilient ecosystems and healthier, greener communities across Canada.